MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.61. 10,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 552,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.61.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 95.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

