MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Up 11.6%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) rose 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 114,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,110,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

