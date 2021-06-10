Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,484 shares of company stock worth $2,632,998. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.