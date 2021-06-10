Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of AIN opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

