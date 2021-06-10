Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Issued By Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.00.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$85.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$82.39. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 761 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$74.36 per share, with a total value of C$56,587.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,428,280. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

