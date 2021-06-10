Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for (STE.TO) (TSE:STE)

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for (STE.TO) in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Raymond James also issued estimates for (STE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.80 million.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for (STE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.