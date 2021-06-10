Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of -1.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

