Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 922,801 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,899. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE FNF opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

