Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 69,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $4,112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $6,142,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYND. Citigroup cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $150.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,692 shares of company stock worth $14,276,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

