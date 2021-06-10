Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 553.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,122,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,899,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.74 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.93. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.