ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

HACK stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19.

