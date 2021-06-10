HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $613,939,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $122.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

