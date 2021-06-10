Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

