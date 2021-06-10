HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHS stock opened at $159.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

