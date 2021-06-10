Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 62.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $259.66 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.91. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

