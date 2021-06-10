Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $138.47 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.69 and a 1 year high of $140.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.