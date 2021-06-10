Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 3051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,793 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

