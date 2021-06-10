Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 68,533 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $148,220,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,694,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 707,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPP opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -740.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

