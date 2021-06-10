DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,566,000 after buying an additional 1,033,886 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.