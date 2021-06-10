Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 215,458 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPR. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9,195.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,861 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,962,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,078.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 723,026 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0067 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $333,772.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433 over the last three months.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

