Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 215,458 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 177,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $246,124.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433.

NYSE PPR opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

