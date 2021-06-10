Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

