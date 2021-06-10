Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,509,000 after purchasing an additional 294,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

