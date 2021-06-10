Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NTES opened at $110.32 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

