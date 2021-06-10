Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a current ratio of 42.46. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.36 and a 1 year high of C$9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.57.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

