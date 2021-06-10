Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.26

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 129894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

