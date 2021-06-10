New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 14,067 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $47,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,808,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after acquiring an additional 861,490 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,304,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $17,411,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

NEO stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

