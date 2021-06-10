New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $47 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $46,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,179. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $211.96 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.08 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

