New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 121,200 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $39,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PACCAR by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 807,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.70. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

