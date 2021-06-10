New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 42,103 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Lyft worth $38,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,347,375 shares of company stock valued at $220,545,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

