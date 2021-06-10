New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $39.97 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.52% of Performance Food Group worth $39,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $400,625,000 after buying an additional 123,916 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $140,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $163,015,000 after purchasing an additional 492,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

