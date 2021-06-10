New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,893 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,893 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of VeriSign worth $38,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $7,109,743. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $217.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

