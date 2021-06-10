Fiera Capital Corp Sells 839 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $382.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

