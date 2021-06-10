BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,174 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

