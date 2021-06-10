Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €125.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

KBX opened at €99.94 ($117.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €103.66. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

