Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,337 ($17.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £104.39 billion and a PE ratio of -9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,329.07.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

