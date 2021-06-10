Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magnite in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnite’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 312,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,725,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,267 shares of company stock worth $17,113,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

