Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.44.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$57.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.81 billion and a PE ratio of 37.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total transaction of C$188,641.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$277,206.78. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total value of C$5,664,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,971,008.93. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 29.16%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

