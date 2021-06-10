Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

APO opened at $57.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.