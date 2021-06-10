Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $937.93 million, a P/E ratio of 393.80 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 235,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,936,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

