Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

6/4/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

6/2/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

5/25/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

5/24/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

5/18/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

5/14/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $48.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,129 shares of company stock valued at $246,924 in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

