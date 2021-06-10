Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $260,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

