Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $105,420.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

