Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 19,762 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $919,207.08.

On Monday, March 15th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $143,855.19.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $739,491.12.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in eMagin by 200.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eMagin by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.