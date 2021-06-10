Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VERA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

