Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Target Price at $84.67

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after buying an additional 243,175 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after buying an additional 322,537 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,042,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.74. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.