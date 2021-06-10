Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

VERO opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $3,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 196,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

