Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

