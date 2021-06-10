The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2,956.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 36.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

