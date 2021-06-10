BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.66% of Independence Realty Trust worth $289,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

IRT opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

